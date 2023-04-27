Apr 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Anneli Simm - Tallink Grupp AS - IR Coordinator
Good afternoon, dear listeners. Welcome to Tallink Grupp investor webinar introducing the financial results of the first-quarter 2023. My name is Anneli Simm, and I'm the Investor Relations Coordinator for Tallink, and I will be moderating today's webinar.
Today, we have two presenters, Chairman of the Board of Tallink, Mr. Paavo NÃµgene; and the Member of the Management Board, Mr. Harri Hanschmidt. First, we will start with an overview of the first quarter, and then proceed with the Q&A. We have not received any questions prior to this webinar, so in case you did send the questions and we have not received them, please post the questions on the Q&A section of this live event.
I will now give the microphone -- I will now hand over the microphone to Mr. Harri Hanschmidt, who will give an overview of the first-quarter results of 2023. Thank you.
Harri Hanschmidt - Tallink Grupp AS - Member of the Management Board
Thank you so much, Anneli. My name is Harri Hanschmidt. I'm a Board member for
Q1 2023 Tallink Grupp AS Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...