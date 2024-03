Q1 2019 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia - Técnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CFO



Hello. Good afternoon. This is Eduardo San Miguel. Welcome to this first quarter 2019 results presentation that will be conducted by Mr. Juan Lladó, CEO of the group. It will take something like 15 minutes, and you can post your questions in the Q&A session that comes after the speech.



And now I give the floor to Mr. Juan Lladó.



Juan Lladó Arburúa - Técnicas Reunidas - S.A. - First Vice Chairman of the Board



Hi. Hello, everyone. Like in all these quarterly presentations, I'm going to talk about awards and pipeline. We do a quick analysis, very important, of our backlog and then we go through the numbers to finalize with the outlook of both the market and the auditor.



If -- let's start here with awards, and here I thought it was important to talk about the Exxon Mobil award in Singapore. It's a very important refinery. Obviously, I wanted to spend a few seconds here as I think it's not only a first quality