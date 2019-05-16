Q1 2019 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CFO



Hello. Good afternoon. This is Eduardo San Miguel. Welcome to this first quarter 2019 results presentation that will be conducted by Mr. Juan LladÃ³, CEO of the group. It will take something like 15 minutes, and you can post your questions in the Q&A session that comes after the speech.



And now I give the floor to Mr. Juan LladÃ³.



Juan LladÃ³ ArburÃºa - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - First Vice Chairman of the Board



Hi. Hello, everyone. Like in all these quarterly presentations, I'm going to talk about awards and pipeline. We do a quick analysis, very important, of our backlog and then we go through the numbers to finalize with the outlook of both the market and the auditor.



If -- let's start here with awards, and here I thought it was important to talk about the Exxon Mobil award in Singapore. It's a very important refinery. Obviously, I wanted to spend a few seconds here as I think it's not only a first quality