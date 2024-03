Q1 2020 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia - Técnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CFO



Hello. Good afternoon. This is Eduardo San Miguel. Welcome to this first quarter 2020 results presentation that will be conducted, as always, by Juan Lladó, CEO of the group. It will take something like 15 minutes, and you can pose your questions in the Q&A session that comes after the speech.



And now I give the floor to Mr. Juan Lladó.



Juan Lladó Arburúa - Técnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CEO & First Executive Vice Chairperson of the Board



Hi. Hello. I don't know whether you can hear me well as I have the speaker a bit further away. Let me get a bit closer, just in case.



Okay. This is a presentation -- as I said, this is unprecedented presentation because times are different and difficult. But the message here, I'm going to -- within this context where we're going to go through this presentation, which is going to be brief, is how we're managing TR within this context, this pandemic context. We'll do a review of