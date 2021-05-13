Q1 2021 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CFO



Hello. Good afternoon. This is Eduardo San Miguel. Welcome to this first quarter 2021 results presentation. It will be conducted as always by Juan Arburua, our Chairman. It will take something like 20 minutes, and you can post your questions after the speech. Now I give the floor to Mr. Juan Llado.



Juan LladÃ³ ArburÃºa - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CEO & Executive Chairman



Hi. Hello, everyone. We start with the big picture, and this big picture because the one I'll show you afterwards is not very good. This has happened to be the Al Zour Refinery with the largest refinery ever built from start, their largest ones. This is the one where we are in the process of finalizing commissioning of the main process units. So I was just -- I wasn't going to say that in my presentation, but I was looking at the picture, and I thought that it was relevant.



Okay. This presentation, it is going to be different. It's organized in 2 parts. The