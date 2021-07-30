Jul 30, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CFO
Hello, good morning. This is Eduardo San Miguel.
Welcome to this first half 2021 results presentation that will be conducted by our Chairman, Juan LladÃ³. You can pose your questions after the speech. And now I give the floor to Mr. Juan LladÃ³.
Juan LladÃ³ ArburÃºa - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CEO & Executive Chairman
Hi. Very good morning to you. I've been talking to all of you for 3 times a year and many years, 3 or 4 a year in many years. This is probably not an easy one.
So I'll try to put up the best of myself to explain where are we and where we're going. In this first slide. Okay. First of all, we're going to talk about what we call a challenging environment. Today, I mean the real challenging environment means our losses. I mean real losses because we had COVID losses on the first quarter, and now we've taken extraordinary provisions of $60 million.
Challenging the environment because, obviously,
Half Year 2021 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...