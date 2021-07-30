Half Year 2021 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CFO



Hello, good morning. This is Eduardo San Miguel.



Welcome to this first half 2021 results presentation that will be conducted by our Chairman, Juan LladÃ³. You can pose your questions after the speech. And now I give the floor to Mr. Juan LladÃ³.



Juan LladÃ³ ArburÃºa - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CEO & Executive Chairman



Hi. Very good morning to you. I've been talking to all of you for 3 times a year and many years, 3 or 4 a year in many years. This is probably not an easy one.



So I'll try to put up the best of myself to explain where are we and where we're going. In this first slide. Okay. First of all, we're going to talk about what we call a challenging environment. Today, I mean the real challenging environment means our losses. I mean real losses because we had COVID losses on the first quarter, and now we've taken extraordinary provisions of $60 million.



Challenging the environment because, obviously,