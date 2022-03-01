Full Year 2021 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Joaquin Perez De Ayala -



Hello, good afternoon. This is Joaquin Perez de Ayala. Welcome to this Full-Year 2021 Results Presentation, that will be conducted by our Chairman, Juan Llado, and Eduardo San Miguel. It will take around 20 minutes and you can pose your questions after that. And now I give the floor to Mr. Juan Llado.



Juan LladÃ³ ArburÃºa - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CEO & Executive Chairman



Hi, everyone. Let me go through a quick summary of today's presentation. First of all, I'll do myself an overview of the scenario that we have faced over the last year and how we managed to overcome it. And then after that, secondly, Eduardo will review 2021 results, our performance in the COVID, and an update for 2022. And then I'll finalize this presentation, reviewing the pipeline, and give you some guidance for the mid-term.



What are the 3 main accomplishments of this year? Obviously, it has been an extremely challenging year, it is not suited to anyone. But we have achieved 3 very important goals. The first one, which was organize