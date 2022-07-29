Half Year 2022 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Joaquin Perez de Ayala - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - Head of Energy Transition



Hello, everybody. Good afternoon. This is Joaquin Perez de Ayala. Welcome to this results presentation of the first half of 2022 that will be conducted by our Chairman, Juan Llado; and our CEO, Eduardo San Miguel. It will take around 20 minutes, and you can pose your questions after the remarks.



Juan LladÃ³ ArburÃºa - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CEO & Executive Chairman



Hello, everyone. Welcome to Tecnicas Reunidas first half of 2022 results presentation. Let me start by going through a quick summary of today's presentation. First, I will be making an update -- I'm sorry, some initial remarks on the second quarter of the year followed with an update of TR's pipeline opportunities and some recent energy transition awards. And then Eduardo will take you through the second quarter results, then he will provide you with an update of the operating environment for the sector and about, which is very important, guidance for the second