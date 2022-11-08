Nine Months 2022 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Welcome to the Results presentations of the third quarter of 2022 that will be conducted by our Chairman, Juan Llado and our CEO, Eduardo San Miguel.



Juan LladÃ³ ArburÃºa - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CEO & Executive Chairman



Hello, everyone. This time, I promise it's not going to take more than 15 minutes. So lets get to report. Let me start this presentation with a quick summary of what are going to be the initial remarks, which I have summarized right afterwards, the quarter highlights, following with an update, which I think is necessary of (inaudible) engineering capacity and capabilities as well pipeline opportunities. Let's continuing to start.



After I finish, Eduardo will brief you on our financial results. The financial results of this quarter, and he can also brief you with our guidance before opening the floor, obviously, like every quarter,