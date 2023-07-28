Jul 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Antonio Alonso-MuÃ±oyerro HernÃ¡ndez

* Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia

TÃ©cnicas Reunidas, S.A. - CFO

* Joaquin Perez de Ayala

TÃ©cnicas Reunidas, S.A. - Head of Energy Transition

* Juan LladÃ³ ArburÃºa

TÃ©cnicas Reunidas, S.A. - CEO & Executive Chairman



Conference Call Participants

* Ignacio DomÃ©nech

JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division - Associate

* Kevin Roger

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Head of Energy Equipment & Services

* Robert Jackson

Banco Santander, S.A., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CFO



Hello. Good morning. This is Eduardo San Miguel. Before entering into the presentation, I would like to introduce you all