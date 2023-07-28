Jul 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Antonio Alonso-MuÃ±oyerro HernÃ¡ndez
* Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia
TÃ©cnicas Reunidas, S.A. - CFO
* Joaquin Perez de Ayala
TÃ©cnicas Reunidas, S.A. - Head of Energy Transition
* Juan LladÃ³ ArburÃºa
TÃ©cnicas Reunidas, S.A. - CEO & Executive Chairman
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Ignacio DomÃ©nech
JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A., Research Division - Associate
* Kevin Roger
Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Head of Energy Equipment & Services
* Robert Jackson
Banco Santander, S.A., Research Division - Equity Analyst
=====================
Eduardo San Miguel Gonzalez De Heredia - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CFO
Hello. Good morning. This is Eduardo San Miguel. Before entering into the presentation, I would like to introduce you all
Half Year 2023 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...