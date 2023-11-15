Nine Months 2023 Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Juan LladÃ³ ArburÃºa - TÃ©cnicas Reunidas - S.A. - CEO & Executive Chairman



Hello everyone. In today's presentation, as usual, Eduardo and I will drive you through a summary of TR results and the more relevant milestones achieved during this last third quarter. Through these presentations, we would like to submit how TR step-by-step is consolidating its recovery and getting ready to full benefit from the promising future ahead of us.



In the last nine months, we have successfully worked on all critical fronts: financial, commercial and execution. For this particular quarter, on the commercial front, we have accomplished several major achievements that deserve to be explained in detail, and I will personally drive