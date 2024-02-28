Feb 28, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Just Eat Takeaway.com full year results 2023. My name is Alicia, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen only. However, you will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Jitse Groen to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Jitse Groen - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this analyst and investor conference call to discuss the full year 2023 results for Just Eat Takeaway.com. From our corporate website, you can download the press release and the slides for this analyst and investor conference call. First, I would like to take a step back to share our vision and our strategic pillars. In the slides, following that I will take you through the highlights of our performance in 2023 and present a new guidance for 2024.



JÃ¶rg Gerbig, our COO; and Andrew Kenny, our Chief