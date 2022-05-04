Half Year 2022 Smiths News PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Jonathan Michael Bunting - Smiths News plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. So good morning, everyone. Welcome to the presentation of Smiths News plc's interim results. The presentation is being recorded and will be available on our new website later this afternoon.



Today's formatting content is hopefully straightforward, reflecting a good performance driven by the focused application of our strategy. And in that sense, there should be no surprises. We are, however, also here to give some wider context. And Paul and I look forward to answering any questions at the end of the presentation.



So if we start with the headlines. We've returned a good performance, delivering profit growth and strong net debt reduction. Adjusted EBITDA of GBP 20.7 million is in line with expectations with growth of 1%.



Underpinning this are 2 key factors. Firstly, sales in the period are ahead of historic trends as the pandemic unwinds with further benefit from margin mix. And secondly, the absolute focus on delivering our business priorities, including the successful execution of our productivity