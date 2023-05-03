May 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Okay, should we start? So good morning, everyone. Welcome to Smiths News plc's interim results for FY '23. It's good to be back meeting in person again. And I'm delighted we have a strong set of results to present today; certainly a stronger set of results than my voice which appears to be going, so I do apologize if I'm a little more [softly spoken] than I would normally be.



So let's make a start. As usual, I'll introduce the session with a summary of the highlights. Paul Baker, our CFO, will then review our financial performance. And finally, I'll give some greater detail on the progress we have made with our priorities this year. The overriding message of our results presentation will, hopefully, be clear: that Smiths News continues to drive shareholder value, delivering positive and predictable results even in uncertain economic environments. As always, we welcome any questions you may have, and we'll take these at the end of the slides. And finally, can I remind everyone this presentation is being recorded and will be