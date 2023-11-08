Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Presentation
Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jonathan Bunting
Smiths News plc - CEO
* Paul Baker
Smiths News plc - CFO
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Smiths News plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)
Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Jonathan Bunting, CEO. Good afternoon, sir.
Jonathan Bunting - Smiths News plc - CEO
Good afternoon. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon. Paul and I are looking forward to explaining our results today, results that we are particularly pleased with, which we think reflect the progress we've made on a number of fronts.
Our headline message is very much one of reliable delivery, and that despite the challenging economic environment, Smiths News continues to generate positive and predictable returns, which benefit all stakeholders. It is a performance we're
