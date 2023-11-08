Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Presentation

Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Jonathan Bunting

Smiths News plc - CEO

* Paul Baker

Smiths News plc - CFO



Jonathan Bunting - Smiths News plc - CEO



Good afternoon. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon. Paul and I are looking forward to explaining our results today, results that we are particularly pleased with, which we think reflect the progress we've made on a number of fronts.



Our headline message is very much one of reliable delivery, and that despite the challenging economic environment, Smiths News continues to generate positive and predictable returns, which benefit all stakeholders. It is a performance we're