Half Year 2024 Telecom Plus PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 21, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Stuart Burnett - Telecom Plus Plc - Co-CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Telecom Plus Plc results presentation for H1 FY '24. I'm Stuart Burnett, Co-CEO, and I'm joined by Andrew Lindsay, my Co-CEO, and Nick Schoenfeld, CFO. Now, as you would have seen from the release this morning, it was another half year of a very strong performance across the board, which is what we've come to expect and what we absolutely expect to continue.



Now as we go through the presentation today and talk in more detail about these results, about the key drivers of our strong business performance and about the positive outlook, I think there were 3 key takeaways, which you can see here on the slide.



First of all, despite the return of competition in the energy market, the business is performing very strongly in what is now a normalized and rational energy marketplace, and we're continuing to deliver comfortable double-digit percentage customer growth. In fact, we're now in our fifth consecutive half-year period of this double-digit growth, and we expect it to continue for the