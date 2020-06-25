Full Year 2020 Zumtobel Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Emanuel Hagspiel - Zumtobel Group AG - Head of IR



Yes. Good morning, everybody, from our side. Welcome to our conference call for the full year results of the 2019/'20 financial year.



I hope that you were all able to download the presentation from our new website. I'm showing a figure what we are like in the new website since 2 weeks. It's still a beta version, so if you have any suggestions or ideas how to improve, especially the Investor Relations part of the website, we're happy to consider your feedback. Thanks a lot for that.



Today's call will be hosted by Mr. Alfred Felder, CEO of the Zumtobel Group; and Mr. Thomas Tschol, CFO. As always, Thomas will start the presentation, talk you through the financial part of the presentation, and then Alfred will give you an update on the