Q1 2021 Zumtobel Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 01, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Emanuel Hagspiel - Zumtobel Group AG - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our conference call on the first quarter results of the 2021 financial year.



Thomas will start the call and talk you through the financials of the presentation, and then Alfred will take over and talk you through the regional sales development as well as the corona update.



May I now hand over to Thomas and ask him to start with his presentation.



Thomas Tschol - Zumtobel Group AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everybody.