Full Year 2021 Zumtobel Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 30, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Emanuel Hagspiel - Zumtobel Group AG - Head of IR



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Zumtobel's conference call on the full year results of 2020/'21. With me on the call today are Alfred Felder, our CEO; Thomas Tschol, our CFO; as well as Thomas Erath, who will join the Executive Board as new CFO starting with 1st of August. Alfred will walk you through the highlights of the year, while Thomas will give you Zumtobel's financial performance. At the end, Alfred will present the outlook. After the presentation, both gentlemen will be available to answer your questions.



And with this, I hand over to Alfred.



Alfred Felder - Zumtobel Group AG - President of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Welcome. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today for our annual results. Obviously, the financial year 2021 was, despite the challenging environment, what we had, especially at beginning, a successful year for our group, where we have demonstrated a robust position and capability to react quickly and consequently on this