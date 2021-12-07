Half Year 2022 Zumtobel Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 07, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Zumtobel's conference call on the first half-year results of 2021/2022. With me on the call today are Alfred Felder, our CEO, and Thomas Erath, our CFO. Alfred Felder will walk you through the highlights of the first half year, while Thomas Erath will discuss Zumtobel's financial performance.



After the presentation both gentlemen will be available to answer your questions. In case you have not a copy of the report and the presentation, you may find both documents for download on our webpage. And with this I hand over to Alfred.



Alfred Felder - Zumtobel Group AG - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and thank you for joining us today for our half-year results. Probably can see that Zumtobel Group has successfully demonstrated the clear revenue stabilization and sound earnings development in the first half.



However, especially in quarter two, the lack of semiconductors and raw materials, combined with insufficient transport capacity and corresponding price increases