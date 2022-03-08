Q3 2022 Zumtobel Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you, Stuart. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Zumtobel's conference call on the results for the first 3 quarters of 2021/'22. With me on the call are Alfred Felder, our CEO; and Thomas Erath, our CFO. Alfred Felder will walk you through the highlights of the quarter, while Thomas Erath will discuss Zumtobel's financial performance. After the presentation, both gentlemen will be available to answer your questions.



In case you have not a copy of the report and the presentation, you may find both documents for download on our web page. After the call, a playback of this conference call will be available on our web page as well.



And with this, I hand over to Alfred.



Alfred Felder - Zumtobel Group AG - President of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for the Q3 results '21/'22. Before I start on the results, just let me say that the latest developments regarding Russia war with Ukraine are really a shock to everyone of us who believes in