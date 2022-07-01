Full Year 2022 Zumtobel Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 01, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Zumtobel's conference call and the annual results for the financial year 2021/'22. With me on the call are Alfred Felder, our CEO; and Thomas Erath, our CFO.



After the presentation, both gentlemen will be available to answer your questions.



And with this, I hand over to Alfred.



Alfred Felder - Zumtobel Group AG - President of the Management Board & CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our financial year '21/'22 results. So despite the challenging environment where we are in and despite obviously the war in the Ukraine, what preoccupies us, we have been able to seamlessly follow on the