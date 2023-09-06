Q1 2024 Zumtobel Group AG Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 06, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Sep 06, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Alfred Felder

Zumtobel Group AG - President of the Management Board & CEO

* Thomas Erath

Zumtobel Group AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Markus Remis

Raiffeisen Bank International AG - Institutional Equity - Analyst Editor

* Michael Marschallinger

Erste Group Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Roland KÃ¶nen

Value-Holdings Capital Partners Ag - Fund Advisor



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Zumtobel's conference call on our Q1 results for our 2023, '24 financial year. With me on the call are Alfred Felder, our CEO; and Thomas Erath, our CFO. Alfred will walk you through the highlights of the quarter while Thomas will discuss the financial performance. After the presentation, both gentlemen will be