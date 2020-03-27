Q4 2019 Tele Columbus AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Tele Columbus AG Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Leonhard Bayer. Please go ahead, sir.



Leonhard Bayer - Tele Columbus AG - Senior Director of IR



Thanks, Elaine, for the introduction. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to welcome you in the name of Tele Columbus management team to our today's conference call following the release of our preliminary fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2019, which ended on 31st of December 2019. This call is limited to 60 minutes. In case of any follow-up questions, Manuel and myself are available and happy to discuss.



We are here today with Daniel Ritza, Chief Executive Officer; Timm Degenhardt, member of the Management Board, and Eike Walters, Chief Financial Officer. Now I would like to remind you that if any lenders or rating agencies are on the call right now that this is a public conference call in