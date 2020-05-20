Q1 2020 Tele Columbus AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Tele Columbus AG regarding the presentation of the Q1 results for 2020. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Leonhard Bayer, Director of IR, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Thanks, Glenn. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to welcome you in the name of Tele Columbus' management team to today's conference call following the release of our first quarter results for fiscal year 2020, which ended on 31st of March 2020. This call is limited to 60 minutes. In case of any follow-up questions, Manuel and myself are happy and available to discuss today. I'm here today with Daniel Ritz, Chief Executive Officer; and Eike Walters, Chief Financial Officer.



Now I would like to remind you that if any lenders or rating agencies are on the call right now that this is a public conference call in which only publicly available