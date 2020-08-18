Q2 2020 Tele Columbus AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Tele Columbus AG's Q2 Results 2020 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Leo Bayer. Please go ahead, sir.



Leonhard Bayer - Tele Columbus AG - Senior Director of IR



Thanks, Keith, for the introduction. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It is my pleasure to welcome you in the name of Tele Columbus management team to our today's conference call following the release of our second quarter and half year results for fiscal year 2020, which ended on 30th of June 2020. This call is limited to 60 minutes. In case of any follow-up questions, Manuel and myself are happily available to discuss. I'm here today with Daniel Ritz, Chief Executive Officer; and Eike Walters, Chief Financial Officer.



Now I would like to remind you that if any lenders or rating agencies are on the call right now that this is a public conference call in which only publicly available information will be discussed. I would therefore ask you to refrain from questions containing