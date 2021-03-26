Preliminary Q4 2020 Tele Columbus AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Leonhard Bayer - Tele Columbus AG - Senior Director of IR



Thanks, Sasha, for the introduction. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to welcome you in the name of Tele Columbus management team to our today's conference call following the release of our preliminary fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2020, which ended on December 31, 2020. This call is limited to 60 minutes. In case of any follow-up questions, Manuel and myself are available and happy to discuss.



Today, we're with Daniel Ritz, our Chief Executive Officer; and Eike Walters, our Chief Financial Officer. Now I would like to remind you that if any lenders or rating agencies are on the call right now that this is a