Q2 2021 Tele Columbus AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Tele Columbus AG. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Leonhard Bayer, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Leonhard Bayer - Tele Columbus AG - Senior Director of IR



Thank you, Judith. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It is my pleasure to welcome you in the name of Tele Columbus management team to our today's conference call following the release of our second quarter results for fiscal year 2021, which ended on 30th of June. This call is limited to 60 minutes. In case of any follow-up questions, Manuel and myself are available to discuss.



I'm here today with Daniel Ritz, Chief Executive Officer; and Eike Walters, Chief Financial Officer. Now I would like to remind you that if any lenders or rating agencies on the call right now that this is a public conference call in which only publicly available information will be discussed. I would therefore ask you to refrain from questions