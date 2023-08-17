Q2 2023 Terranet AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to today's webcast presentation with Terranet is presenting the Q2 report for 2023. With us presenting, we have the CEO, Magnus Anderssonas; and CTO, Nihat Kucuk. (Operator Instructions) And with that said, I'll hand over the word to you, guys. Please go ahead.



Magnus Anderssonas - Terranet AB - CEO



Thank you very much. I'm very excited to be here with you today, and thank you very much for joining us for this webcast. Also especially would like to welcome some of our new shareholders as well. So this is a very exciting day today. My name is Magnus Anderssonas, I'm the CEO of Terranet. And as mentioned, I also have my CTO with us, Nihat today, and let's move on.



So the agenda today, first, I do would like to talk a little bit about Terranet, who we are and what we do. Just as an introduction especially for some of the new listeners. Then we move on and give you an update on the financials for the second quarter this year. And also, of course, give you some highlights in the business, what has happened during the second quarter, both