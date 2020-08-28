Q2 2020 Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Kylie Yeung - Tongcheng-Elong Holdings Limited - IR Director



Thank you. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Tongcheng-Elong's 2020 Second Quarter Results Conference Call.



I'm Kylie Yeung, Investor Relations Director of the company.



Joining us today on the conference call are our Executive Director and CEO, Hep Ma; our CFO, Julian Fan; and our Vice President and Head of Capital Markets, Joyce Li. For today's call, our management team will provide a review of the company's performance in the second quarter of 2020. Hep will walk us through our business for the period. Joyce will then discuss our operational highlights in the second quarter. And lastly, Julian will address the details of our financial performance accordingly. We'll take your questions during the Q&A session that follows.



As always, our presentation contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market operating conditions and relates to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause