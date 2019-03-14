Full Year 2018 Tessenderlo Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Stefaan Haspeslagh - Tessenderlo Group NV - Executive Chairman & CFO
Thank you. Welcome to our Conference Call of Tessenderlo Group in respect of Q4 '18 and Full Year '18 Results. Let me start with the business highlights. Within the DYKA Group, which provides high-quality, value-added solutions in plastic pipes for utilities, agricultural, building and civil engineering markets, DYKA opened 2 new branches in Tilburg and Amsterdam, and JDP opened a new branch in Bolton, U.K. in the second quarter of 2018. We are as such expanding our geographical presence in these markets.
Tessenderlo Group received an award in April '18, a recognition of being the best Belgian investor in France, especially the awards for the most innovative investment related to
