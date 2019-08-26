Half Year 2019 Tessenderlo Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Stefaan Haspeslagh - Tessenderlo Group NV - Executive Chairman, CFO & COO



Thank you. Welcome to all of you in our update for the half year '19 results. Let us take us first through some key events. One, in respect of T-Power, we have acquired NAES Belgium from the American group NAES Corporation, subsidiary of Itochu Corporation. NAES Belgium is specialized in operating our T-Power plant since the start-up. So by acquiring NAES, we have acquired the know-how, how to run this type of operation.



In the meantime, we have also restructured our T-Power finance, which has resulted in the reduction of financial costs.



Next one is the DYKA Group. We continue opening new branches. This time, we have open branches in Anderlecht, Belgium, and