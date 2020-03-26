Full Year 2019 Tessenderlo Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Hello, good afternoon or good morning. Welcome to our conference call in respect of the full year '19 results.



First, I wanted to take you through some business highlights. As you know, 2019 marked the 100th year anniversary of Tessenderlo Group. We commemorated this milestone with a big family event. We published a book with all specific important events in the history of the group, highlighting our history. And on the family day that we organized for this commemoration, we had over 2,000 participants being family members from the group and they're working with us.



In the first half of '19, Tessenderlo Group, we introduced Claro. Claro is a