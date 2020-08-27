Half Year 2020 Tessenderlo Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Tessenderlo Group Half Year Results Conference Call. I am pleased to present Mr. Stefaan Haspeslagh, COO and CFO; Mr. Kurt Dejonckheere, VP of Finance and Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions) Questions will be strictly limited to analysts covering Tessenderlo Group.



I'll now hand over the floor to Mr. Stefaan Haspeslagh. Sir, please go ahead.



Stefaan Haspeslagh - Tessenderlo Group NV - Executive Chairman, CFO & COO



Good afternoon to everyone. Welcome to our conference call in respect of the Tessenderlo Group first half year '20 results.



As usually, we will start with the key events during the first half year. The first one is in respect of the Agro segment, where we have signed a long-term partnership agreement with Kemira Oyj, whereby Kemira will produce premium SOP fertilizer, both standard and water-soluble grade; and whereby we will market these products as of 2021. In this way, we will be able to increase our volume and also enlarge our portfolio of product offerings.



In the Bio