Aug 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Presentation

Aug 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kurt Dejonckheere

Tessenderlo Group NV - Group Controlling & Consolidation Director

* Stefaan Haspeslagh

Tessenderlo Group NV - Executive Chairman, CFO & COO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Christian Faitz

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Christophe Beghin

Kempen & Co. N.V., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Frank Claassen

Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Analyst

* Wim Hoste

KBC Securities NV, Research Division - Executive Director Research



=====================

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Tessenderlo Group Half Year 2021 Results Call. My name is Rosie, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to Stefaan Haspeslagh, COO and CFO to begin today