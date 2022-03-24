Full Year 2021 Tessenderlo Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Stefaan Haspeslagh - Tessenderlo Group NV - Executive Chairman, CFO & COO



(technical difficulty)



I'd like to highlight, as in respect of our Industrial Solutions segment, whereby PC loos which was the division producing [gavel] and ferric chloride has been transformed into Kuhlmann. Kuhlmann Europe is a strong identity. It's an identity that exists since 1825, and we wanted to bring back our history into our business, and it's a well-known name in Europe. So we believe very much that this will help to grow our business. At Kuhlmann Europe, we have terminated a niche business, which is the production of sulfur derivatives which is a long-standing small activity of the Tessenderlo Group. Basically, we have to source virgin materials from the market and we are fighting with people using side streams to make the same product, meaning that with the current raw material situation, we were not competitive at all anymore. The impact both on turnover and EBITDA is not material.



The next point I want to highlight to you is the decision to build a new KTS factory, an SBS factory in the Great