Half Year 2022 Tessenderlo Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you. Hello, and welcome to the Tessenderlo Group Half Year 2022 Results Call. My name is Judy, and I'll be the coordinator for today's event. Please note that the call is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Stefaan Haspeslagh, COO and CFO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Stefaan Haspeslagh - Tessenderlo Group NV - Executive Chairman, CFO & COO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to our call on this very sunny day in Belgium. I believe we have over 30 degrees so it's -- it's a very hot and setting day, but we can comfort you with a very good first half year for the Tessenderlo Group.



First, we would like to start this formal events, which we believe are interesting for you to know. One is the acquisition of a PE production plant in France. As you know, in February, we have been announcing the takeover of the production unit of Pipelife France, which is a plant situated not far from Eure. So ideally located to supply Paris and the north of France.



They are