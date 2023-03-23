Full Year 2022 Tessenderlo Group Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Stefaan Haspeslagh - Tessenderlo Group NV - Executive Chairman, CFO & COO



Thank you. Good afternoon or good morning to everyone. Welcome to our call in respect of the Tessenderlo Group 2022 results. First, we would like to start with the key events of the past year. The first one is the combination of Tessenderlo Group and Picanol Group into one industrial group. And we have been doing this as informed already quite some time to simplify our group structure and increase the transparency. We are trying to have one single industrial group with a single stock exchange listing and a single Board of Directors, all of these increasing the transparency of our operations. At this moment, at this very moment, Tessenderlo Group is holding 100% of the shares of Picanol Group. And as a result of this transaction, Picanol Group became a full business unit into the Machines &