Half Year 2023 Tessenderlo Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023
Stefaan Haspeslagh - Tessenderlo Group NV - Executive Chairman, CFO & COO
Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon or good evening. Welcome to our Tessenderlo Group Conference Call Half Year '23 results from (inaudible). First, I want to take you through the key events of the first half of this year. To start with, the successful combination of Tessenderlo Group and Picanol Group into one large industrial international group. In January '23, Picanol became a business unit in the Machines & Technologies segment of Tessenderlo Group. Machines & Technologies includes Picanol; includes Proferro, which is the casting; and includes Psicontrol, which is our electronics business.
In Akiolis, we have been acquiring Spanish -- the assets of a
