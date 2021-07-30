Jul 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Patrick Giles Gauntlet Dear - Tetragon Financial Management LP - Principal
As one of the principals and founders of the Investment Manager of Tetragon Financial Group, I'd like to welcome you to our investor call, which will focus on the company's 2021 first half results. Paul Gannon, our CFO, will review the company's financial performance for the period. Steve Prince and I will talk through some of the detail of the portfolio and the performance, and Steve will spend time discussing the outlook. As usual, we will conclude with questions, those taken electronically by our web-based system at the end of the presentation, as well as those received since the last update. The PDF of the slides are now available to download on our website, and if you're on the webcast, directly from the webcast portal.
Before I go into the presentation, just a few reminders. First, Tetragon's shares are subject to restrictions on ownership by U.S. persons and are not intended for European retail investors. These are both described on our website. Tetragon anticipates that its typical investors will be institutional
Half Year 2021 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...