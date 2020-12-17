Dec 17, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Richard Farrell - Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - Head of IR



Okay. Good morning all, and welcome again to another Cleanaway investor series presentation. Today's presentation will be on our Victorian Commingled Resource Recovery business and data analytics and process automation. The format will be the same as prior presentations. We will run through prepared presentation, and then open the line for Q&A.



(Operator Instructions) Today's presenters will be Vik Bansal, CEO and Managing Director of Cleanaway; Mark Crawford, our Executive General Manager of the Solid Waste Services business; and Alex Smith, our Head of Commercial. Brendan Gill, our CFO, will also be on the line.



Without further ado, I'll pass over to Vik to begin the presentation.



Vikas Bansal - Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Thank you, Richie, and good morning, everybody. I appreciate you joining us in our investor series presentation. You'll hear directly from few of our very effective dates.



Let me then -- I