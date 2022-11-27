Nov 27, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Mark John Schubert - Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - CEO, MD & Director



So I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



Firstly, good morning to everyone, and also good morning or good evening or good afternoon to whoever else is on the call around the country and around the world. Thank you for joining us for the second of our deep dives into our Blueprint 2030 strategy.



Today, we will focus mainly on our operational excellence blueprint together with how our landfill optimization blueprint helps to deliver sustainable customer solutions.



I'll take the disclaimer on the next page as read. And as you can see from the agenda on Slide 3, we will be covering a broad range of related topics. And you'll have the opportunity to hear from several members of the Cleanaway team who are with me this morning. Rather than give you their backgrounds, I will ask that they introduce themselves at the start of their relevant sections.



