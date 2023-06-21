Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd Strategy Session Transcript

Jun 21, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Cleanaway strategy session that is focusing on Blueprint -- on its Blueprint 2030 strategy from Victorian Solid Waste Services perspective. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Mark Schubert, to start the event.



Mark John Schubert - Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - CEO, MD & Director



All right. Thank you, and good morning, just for the people in the room, just a couple of housekeeping items (Operator Instructions). In the unexpected event of an emergency, we don't expect one today. Please just all of us wait here. The wardens will come and get us, then we'll just slowly walk down the stairs and out into the car park area. And they'll show us where the assembly points are. It is great to have you all with us today, both in person here at Perry Road and on the teleconference and webcast from wherever you're joining us around the world.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners the Boonwurrung people of the Kulin nation of the lands and waters now named City