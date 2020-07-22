Jul 22, 2020 / 05:15PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Transgene Reports Results from Clinical Study with TG4001. My name is Monique, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Lucie Larguier, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Lucie Larguier - Transgene SA - Director of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you, Monique, and hello, everyone. So I'm here today on the call with Philippe Archinard, our Chairman and CEO; as well as Maud Bradley, our Chief Medical Officer. And we're very happy to be discussing with you the promising results that we obtained with TG4001 in combination with avelumab in our exploratory Phase Ib/II trial.



Before I turn over the call to Philippe, I'd like to remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. So we would also like to remind you that this call is being recorded and that it will be available on our website.



The webcast can be