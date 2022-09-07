Q2 2022 Transgene SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Transgene First Half 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Call. My name is Courtney, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



And I will now hand you over to your host, Lucie Larguier, Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Lucie Larguier - Transgene SA - Director of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you, and hello, everyone. Joining our call today, Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO of Transgene, will provide you with another view of the remarkable progress we have made during the period. After this and during the Q&A session, Jean-Philippe Del, Chief Financial Officer; Eric Quemeneur, Chief Scientific Officer; Maud Brandely-Talbot, Chief Medical Officer; and Steve Bloom, Chief Business Officer, will be available to answer all your questions.



Before I turn the call over to Mr. Hedi Ben Brahim, I'd like to remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of