Nov 02, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Thank you, Nash, and hello, everyone. Thanks very much for joining this call at such short notice. The reason for the call, as you are aware, is the press release we issued today on TG4001 to communicate an exciting piece of news that we believe supports the value that our virus-based technologies can bring to the patients.



During our call today, we have Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO; and Maud Brandely, Chief Medical Officer; who will discuss the positive interim analysis results that we obtained in our Phase II trial, evaluating TG4001 plus avelumab versus avelumab alone in patients with HPV-positive anogenital cancers. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.