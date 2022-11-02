Nov 02, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the positive interim analysis results of Phase II trial evaluating TG4001 plus avelumab conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Madam Lucie Larguier. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Lucie Larguier - Transgene SA - Director of Corporate Communications & IR
Thank you, Nash, and hello, everyone. Thanks very much for joining this call at such short notice. The reason for the call, as you are aware, is the press release we issued today on TG4001 to communicate an exciting piece of news that we believe supports the value that our virus-based technologies can bring to the patients.
During our call today, we have Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO; and Maud Brandely, Chief Medical Officer; who will discuss the positive interim analysis results that we obtained in our Phase II trial, evaluating TG4001 plus avelumab versus avelumab alone in patients with HPV-positive anogenital cancers. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) You can find the slide on the website, too. I'd like to
Transgene SA Interim Analysis of TG4001 Phase II Trial Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...