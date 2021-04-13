TI Fluid Systems PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Apr 13, 2021 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to TI Fluid Systems 2021 Virtual Capital Markets Event. Please welcome automotive journalist and host of Autoline, John McElroy.



John McElroy -



Good morning, good afternoon and good evening. Welcome to the TI Fluid Systems 2021 Capital Markets Event: Fluid EVolution. My name is John McElroy. I'm an automotive journalist and the host of Autoline, a television, radio and Internet platform that covers all aspects of the automotive industry. As Autoline was an industry-first in automotive webcasts, I'm honored to be the moderator of this virtual event, and I'd like to thank you from all around the world for joining us for a few hours today.



This is an exciting day for TI Fluid Systems. You are going to learn about the company's latest business performance and financial success and the evolution of its newest products and technology, especially those created specifically for the amazing growth in automotive electrification. The team will be sharing all that with you today using various electronic formats. The presentations will be