Q1 2021 TI Fluid Systems PLC Trading Update Call Transcript

William L. Kozyra - TI Fluid Systems plc - CEO, President & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our first-quarter 2021 trading update conference call. I'm Bill Kozyra, the CEO and President of TI Fluid Systems. And I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Ron Hundzinski; and our Chief Operating Officer, Hans Dieltjens. I'm sure you've all seen the trading update that we've released this morning.



Before Ron and Hans take you through our update, I'd like to thank everyone on this call, their families and coworkers and all who remain to be supportive to others during the challenges we still face in navigating this unfortunate pandemic. I'm confident we are getting closer to hopefully soon move towards a more familiar