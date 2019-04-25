Q1 2019 Tieto Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Tanja Lounevirta - Tieto Oyj - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to discuss our first quarter results. Here in the studio, we have Kimmo Alkio, our President and CEO; and Tomi HyrylÃ¤inen, our CFO. My name is Tanja Lounevirta. I'm Head of Investor Relations.



You can follow the presentation on Internet, and to join the discussion, please dial in to our conference call. Now we move on to the presentation. Kimmo, please.



Kimmo Alkio - Tieto Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you very much, Tanja, and a warm welcome also on my behalf and greetings from our Vartan office in Stockholm where we are hosting today's conference call.



First of all, I (inaudible) we are really pleased to report on a good start for the year 2019, giving us a nice degree of momentum as we look into executing the recently launched strategy. And towards the end of the presentation I'll talk and summarize more of the implications and next steps to be taken regarding the strategic intent.



In summary, the first quarter and main highlights being