Q4 2019 TietoEVRY Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Kjell Arne Hansen - TietoEVRY Oyj - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to TietoEVRY's fourth quarter presentation. My name is Kjell Arne Hansen, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations.



Before we start the presentation, I will give a short introduction to today's speakers. In the room with me today, we have our President and CEO, Kimmo Alkio. We have our CFO, Tomi HyrylÃ¤inen. And we have Per Hove, a former CEO of EVRY ASA. In the room, we also have Nina Mortensen, the former CFO of EVRY ASA, and she will stay part of the Q&A session after the presentation.



And with that, I'll hand it over to Kimmo.



Kimmo Alkio - TietoEVRY Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you very much, Kjell Arne, and very good morning to everybody, and a warm welcome to what we believe is a very interesting quarterly announcement.



This time, we have a very rich agenda, where we combined the perspectives of the combined TietoEVRY. We will be presenting stand-alone EVRY, stand-alone Tieto. We will be hearing of a full CEO report and CFO view, and we'll