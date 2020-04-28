Q1 2020 TietoEVRY Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Tanja Lounevirta - TietoEVRY Oyj - Head of Financial Communications



During these exceptional times, we also have a bit different setup. But as usual, we will start with the presentation by Kimmo Alkio, our President and CEO; and Tomi Hyryläinen, our CFO. We will then proceed to the Q&A session.



I now hand over to Kimmo, please.



Kimmo Alkio - TietoEVRY Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you very much, Tanja, and a warm welcome also on my behalf and on behalf of the full management. I'm pleased to report on a good start for 2020, solid performance and our very important integration well on schedule. We will cover the usual sections with Tomi as our CFO during this presentation. To go into the main highlights of our first quarter, organic growth of 3%, supported especially by our software businesses and cloud services, adjusted operating margin improving to 10.5%, driven especially